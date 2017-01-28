IGLS, Austria (AP) Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken led a German sweep of the podium at the doubles race of the luge world championships on Saturday, hours after fellow German Tatjana Huefner won the women’s singles title.

Eggert and Benecken posted a track record of 39.468 seconds in the first run and held on to their lead to beat Olympic champions Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt by 0.206, and Robin Geueke and David Gamm by 0.385.

Austrians Peter Penz and Georg Fischler were the best non-German finishers in fourth.

It was the first world title for Eggert and Benecken, who had won silver three times before. They have won seven of nine races in the luge World Cup season.

Earlier, Huefner won the women’s singles race for her fifth career individual gold medal, and first in five years. Leading after the first run, Huefner posted the second-fastest time in the final run to beat Erin Hamlin of the United States by 0.213, and Kimberley McRae of Canada by 0.240. Hamlin had won the gold medal in Friday’s sprint event.

Olympic and defending world champion Natalie Geisenberger was only 17th before setting a track record of 39.822 seconds in the final run to finish sixth, 0.294 behind her German teammate.

Huefner has won eight medals at world championships and three at Olympics, including gold at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

The worlds conclude with the men’s singles race and a team relay on Sunday.