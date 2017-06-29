Germany: Turkish leader seeks to hold rally on G20 sidelines

Turkey has asked permission for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to hold a rally to address Turks in Germany when he attends the upcoming Group of 20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany’s foreign minister said Thursday. The request could further inflame tensions between Berlin and Ankara.

Turkey officially requested permission on Wednesday for Erdogan to make the appearance while in Germany for the July 7-8 summit, Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said during a trip to Russia. Gabriel made clear that the German government isn’t happy about the idea.

“Of course, Mr. Erdogan is an important guest at the G-20 and will be received with all honors by us there, but we believe everything that goes beyond that is inappropriate at this point in time,” Gabriel said. He pointed to stretched police resources because of the G-20 summit.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether, and how, the government might seek to block a rally by Erdogan.

“Our country is an open country, but we have no intention of bringing other countries’ domestic political conflicts into our population,” Gabriel said, news agency dpa reported.

Germany has a large ethnic Turkish minority.

Erdogan accused Germany, and Chancellor Angela Merkel, of “committing Nazi practices” after some local authorities earlier this year blocked appearances by Turkish ministers hoping to campaign in Germany ahead of his country’s referendum on presidential powers.

Relations between the two countries have been frayed by a widening range of other issues, including Turkey’s jailing of two German journalists.

Erdogan last addressed supporters in Germany in May 2015, when he made an appearance in Karlsruhe.