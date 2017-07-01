Germany’s road to the Confederations Cup Final

Check out Germany’s road to the Confederations Cup Final.

Germany’s road to the Confederations Cup Final

15 hours ago

Chile’s road to the Confederations Cup Final

22 hours ago

Confederations Cup Final Preview: Who will prevail between Germany's youngsters and Chile's veterans?

23 hours ago

Mariano Trujillo: Osorio to blame for Mexico loss to Germany

1 day ago

Alexi Lalas and Mariano Trujillo discuss Juan Carlos Osorio's future with Mexico

1 day ago

Germany rolls past Mexico in Confederations Cup semis | HIGHLIGHTS

1 day ago

