Get To Know Defensive Lineman Phil Taylor

The Washington Redskins signed last Friday signed defensive tackle Phil Taylor to a Reserve/Future contract.

The Washington, D.C., native is a former first-round pick out of Baylor who was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2011.

Taylor played four seasons with the Browns and accumulated 109 tackles and 7 sacks in 44 career games.

His rookie year was by far his best, as he was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

Taylor was released by the Browns after he was sidelined with knee injuries and couldn’t get healthy after the 2014 season (he appeared in just 26 regular season games from 2012-14).

He wasn’t on an NFL roster during the 2015 season before briefly spending time with the Denver Broncos last offseason. Taylor reportedly visited the Redskins during the season, but Washington didn’t sign him.

Taylor is a product of a 4-3 scheme, but could slide in as defensive end if the Redskins continue using the 3-4 scheme they’ve been using recently under a new defensive coordinator.

Taylor has been friends with current Redskins defensive end Chris Baker , which could help him transition to being a member of Washington’s roster.

The 29-year-old has been out of football for two years now, but if he can stay healthy and make the active roster he could end up being a low-risk, high-reward signing just as defensive end Ziggy Hood was in 2016 after signing a Reserve/Futures contract.