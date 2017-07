A former D-Leaguer, Putney has spent the last several seasons abroad, playing in Saudi Arabia, Australia, Malaysia, Venezuela and Italy in between a pair of stints with the G-League’s Rio Grande Valley Vipers. He averaged 10.7 points per game in Italy’s Serie. A last season. Putney spent four season at UMass, averaging 8.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per game as a senior in 2014.

USA TODAY Sports Geoff Burke