“I took on the role of non-exec chair of Motorsport Network about 18 months ago, it’s a fantastic, leading motorsports media technology digital company. We’re the industry leader, we have been growing at a very fast pace, we’ve made lot of acquisitions, we have everything from leading digital websites – motorsport.com being the largest – to leading publications like “Autosport,” “Motorsport News,” and “F1 Racing.”

“We own the largest motorsport photo archive – LAT Images – and just acquired Sutton – we have the largest and best international Autosport awards and Autosport show, we have recently acquired Motors TV and rebranded that Motorsport.tv, so we are on the leading edge of content delivery around the world of motorsports.

“Then within that we’ve made investments in things like Formula E, because we want to have unique and propriety content, we found that our readers, fans, subscribers indexed very high on things like Formula E as more of the leaders in digital creativity in motorsports. we felt that there’s a great alignment with our brand and we can help them deliver their product in unique and creative ways through digital technology. Formula Drift, there’s these newer forms of motorsports that are coming online that are capturing the younger fan and therefore keep leading the way in digital and technology development.

“And so we love all motorsports, we cover all motorsports and when there’s areas where we can have unique relationships with property owners, whether it’s strategic alliances or investments themselves, we’re very opportunistic and aggressive in that manner.”

