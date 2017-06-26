Giannis a finalist for Most Improved Player award

By news@wgmd.com -
15

Giannis Antetokounmpo took the NBA by storm last season, and now he’s in the running for one of the league’s biggest honors.

More  FOX Sports Wisconsin  Videos

Brewers Final Pitch: Milwaukee avoids sweep with shutout in Atlanta

Brewers Final Pitch: Milwaukee avoids sweep with shutout in Atlanta

19 hours ago

WATCH: Brewers' Shaw starts offensive flurry with huge two-run homer

WATCH: Brewers’ Shaw starts offensive flurry with huge two-run homer

20 hours ago

Tales from the Minor Leagues: Davey Nelson faces Don Sutton

Tales from the Minor Leagues: Davey Nelson faces Don Sutton

21 hours ago

Wisconsin Dells offers lots of options for waterpark fun

Wisconsin Dells offers lots of options for waterpark fun

1 day ago

WATCH: 'The Freeze' loses third race of the season

WATCH: ‘The Freeze’ loses third race of the season

1 day ago

WATCH: Broxton is first Brewer to homer at Braves' SunTrust Park

WATCH: Broxton is first Brewer to homer at Braves’ SunTrust Park

2 days ago

More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR