Giannis a finalist for Most Improved Player award

Giannis Antetokounmpo took the NBA by storm last season, and now he’s in the running for one of the league’s biggest honors.
More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos
Brewers Final Pitch: Milwaukee avoids sweep with shutout in Atlanta
19 hours ago
WATCH: Brewers’ Shaw starts offensive flurry with huge two-run homer
20 hours ago
Tales from the Minor Leagues: Davey Nelson faces Don Sutton
21 hours ago
Wisconsin Dells offers lots of options for waterpark fun
1 day ago
WATCH: ‘The Freeze’ loses third race of the season
1 day ago
WATCH: Broxton is first Brewer to homer at Braves’ SunTrust Park
2 days ago