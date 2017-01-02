Giannis Antetokounmpo blocks Westbrook, dunks over Thunder (Video)

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues his tear on the NBA, including a block on Russell Westbrook and a dunk on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, better known as the “Greek Freak,” has pushed his performance barometer to places and spaces unseen before. He’s currently averaging 23.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. Did I mention he’s also nabbing two steals and blocks per game as well?

Well, yeah, it’s clear he’s on a mission this year. Tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder, he showed Russell Westbrook he wasn’t the only dynamic player in the NBA. Westbrook attempted to score on the Greek Freak, but Antetokounmpo pinned his shot against the glass.

Antetokounmpo finised tonight’s game with a stat line close to his season average: 26 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal.

But Antetokounmpo wasn’t done. Later in the game he would split Westbrook and Domantas Sabonis for a one-handed dunk with ease.

With his stat line, Antetokounmpo is on pace to become one of the best all-around forwards, if not players, in the NBA. At 6’11”, he’s shown his versatility to be one of the few players who are “position-less.” Not since LeBron James has came into the league has a player been productive all-around on both ends of the court.

So what’s next from here for Antetokounmpo? Keep getting better and productive. He’s currently shooting just under 54 percent from the floor, which is considered superb, but must work on his three-point accuracy. He’s currently shooting just 29 percent from the floor. Once he can adapt three-point shooting as apart of his arsenal, the sky won’t be the limit for Antetokounmpo.

The Milwaukee Bucks currently sit at the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference with a 17-16 record. With the way Antetokounmpo is presently playing a playoff birth isn’t farfetched.

