I’ve both written and read fairly extensively about Giannis Antetokounmpo over the last year or so, and I still have to slow my roll when typing his last name.

Extrapolate these difficulties to the grander scope of NBA All-Star fan voting on social media, and you begin to see how remarkable it is that the Milwaukee Bucks’ front-and-backcourt player is well on his way to playing in his first NBA All-Star game.

The NBA revealed initial results of the fan vote on Thursday, which showed Antetokounmpo in second place for frontcourt players in the East with 500,633 votes. When asked about his strong numbers on Friday, Antetokounmpo laughed, and said he’d have twice that number if people could spell his name right.

“I’d have a million votes if everyone could spell my name right.” Giannis Antetokounmpo​ #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/nRaOUstwJ8 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 6, 2017

He’s joking, but he might not be too far off.

NBA All-Star fan votes on Twitter require fans to tweet a player’s name with its correct spelling and include the hashtag “#NBAVote”— an easy enough task for LeBron James fans, but a more difficult proposition for those recently enamored by the Greek Freak and his do-it-all heroics with Milwaukee.

I’d wager there’s at least 50-100,000 misspelled Antetokounmpo tweets out there. These are just a few from today who spelled his last name “Antetokoumpo.”

