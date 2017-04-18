Giannis Antetokounmpo is here and the rest of the East should be terrified

What was amazing watching Antetokounmpo in the opening game of the Bucks’ series against the Raptors, which Milwaukee won, 97-83, was how much he influenced the game even beyond his eye-popping numbers (28-8-3 with 2 steals and a block, which is more or less his season average). On the offensive end, the offense ran through Antetokounmpo. Yes, Matthew Dellavedova or Malcolm Brogdon may have brought the ball up the floor, but there was no mistaking it – the 6-11 Greek kid was the point guard for this team.

Everything ran around him, and wherever Antetokounmpo set up on the floor became the focal point. With Jabari Parker done for the year, the Bucks don’t have a ton of great options on offense … it’s really Khris Middleton and Antetokounmpo (with Greg Monroe chipping in post scoring off the bench), which is why it’s so amazing this team has continued to hum. Head coach Jason Kidd has built the team a little like David Blatt did a few years ago with LeBron James’ first team back in Cleveland … a group of tenacious defenders and rebounders surrounding a transcendent talent. (Dellavedova is even back in the same role.) Antetokounmpo is tasked with creating the offense, while everyone else wreaks havoc.

