Gigi Hadid accused of mocking Asian people in video of her with Buddha cookie

Gigi Hadid is being called a “racist” by some on social media for a since-deleted video posted by her sister, Bella Hadid, showing the supermodel squinting her eyes while holding wthat looks to be a cookie shaped like Buddha.

The model was accused by critics as being “anti-Asian” who said she was “mocking” the Asian community.

Hadid’s boyfriend, Zayn Malik, defended her on Twitter but that resulted in his own firestorm of racial slurs being thrown at him.

Hadid’s mother, Yolanda, also fought back at the accusations.

While the video was removed, someone reposted it in full re-heating an already hot topic.

Meanwhile, Hadid appears to be taking the backlash in her stride posting a picture of herself in Barbie doll form.

A rep for Gigi Hadid did not return Fox News’ request for comment.

