Gillibrand joins train of Dem 2020 hopefuls backing Medicare-for-all

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D., N.Y.) Monday joined other possible presidential contenders in backing Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I., Vt.) “Medicare-for-All” bill.

Gillibrand plans on co-sponsoring Sanders’s bill, the New York Daily News reports. It is expected to go to the floor on Wednesday.

The junior Senator from New York is considered one among a number of possible contenders for the 2020 democratic nomination for president. She, along with a number of other names on that list, are already spending substantially on online advertisements.

Gillibrand’s joining up with Sanders’s bill makes her at least the fourth notable presidential contender to sign on. Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.) announced her support at the end of August; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.), last Thursday. Sen. Cory Booker (D., N.J.), yet another hopeful, announced his support earlier in the day on Monday.

Click for more from The Washington Free Beacon.