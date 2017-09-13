Glad’s plastic containers have long been a friend to lunch packers and leftover enthusiasts everywhere.

But, as several have recently discovered thanks to a picture on social media, the iconic blue-lidded containers are actually way more convenient than most people previously realized.

Gracie Villegas, a stay-at-home mom, was meal prepping when she snapped a photo of her progress and posted in on Twitter where people noticed only one thing – the tiny dangling container of dressing secured to the top lid.

“UM. HOW AM I JUST NOW finding out that the circle on these lids are actually lids for the tiny containers?! Someone please tell me I’m not the only one who didn’t know this,” someone responded on Facebook.

Apparently she wasn’t, because the picture has amassed quite a following – liked over 14K times and shared more than 2K times. During its circulation, more and more weighed in on the novelty of the special blue lid.

“I literally had no idea that the circles on the glad lids were for the little circle containers. Mind blowing lol,” a user tweeted out.

“Omg me either,” another said.

Though Glad has marketed its To-Go Lunch containers as equipped with special “dressing cups that snap into [the] lid,” most have just assumed the circle in the middle of the lid was a design feature, not a built-in dressing holder.

But now that this lunch hack has been revealed, it’s likely that more and more people will be taking advantage of the spill-proof cap storage.