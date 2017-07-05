GM: Incident at Detroit factory injures 3

General Motors (GM) said Wednesday three workers were injured in an incident at a factory in Detroit.

Three people involved in maintenance work at the GM Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant sustained injuries that are not believed to be life threatening, the company said in a statement to Fox News. The incident, which was under investigation, occurred before 10 a.m. ET.

Emergency crews received a report of a possible minor explosion Wednesday morning, according to Fox 2 Detroit. Authorities told Fox 2 that a filter pump on a rust inhibitor tank exploded.

GM’s Detroit-Hamtramck plant builds multiple sedan models, including the Chevrolet Impala and Cadillac CT6. The plant is also responsible for producing the Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid.