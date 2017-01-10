GM's Opel sees higher sales in 2016, but Britain a concern

General Motors Co.’s European unit says that sales of its Opel and Vauxhall brands rose last year to their highest level since 2011, but the performance was marred by a slide in British business after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

Opel said Tuesday that Opel and Vauxhall sold some 1.16 million vehicles last year, 4 percent more than 2015. It added that sales rose in 18 of its 22 markets, including Germany, Spain, the Netherlands and Poland, and that the new Astra model led the increase.

However, it added that “significantly lower sales volumes in the United Kingdom following the Brexit vote offset the market share increase on numerous European markets.” The share of the overall European market held by Opel and Vauxhall remained steady at 5.73 percent.