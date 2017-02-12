Go Big Read: Boaz Joseph and More Nebraska Football News

Nebraska football defensive back Boaz Joseph attended Nebrasketball’s recent tussle with Wisconsin. He almost had a…*ahem*…moment in front of head coach Mike Riley.

Nebraska basketball’s thrilling game (yet, of course, eventual gut-punch loss) against Wisconsin had many memorable moments. As the Huskers ran up the court to sink a clutch three-pointer, Husker cornerback Boaz Joseph had his phone out to capture the majesty and he was most certainly impressed.

One has to wonder if he was well aware that he was not only sitting in front of his mellow, well-tempered head coach and the love of his life as he stifled a very understandable audible exclamation.

My reactions to this Wisconsin/Nebraska game are just switching back and forth between Mike Riley’s wife and the guy with the phone pic.twitter.com/lBKHwFaHmF — Alex Roux (@arouxBTN) February 10, 2017

It’s okay, Boaz. I’m sure coach has heard much worse.

10 Best Nebraska Football Links of the Week

1. “Nebraska target 4-star CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart on racing Elijah Blades, Michigan offer and plans for spring” (Land of 10)

Big-time cornerback target Issac-Taylor-Stuart shares a past with incoming Nebraska freshman Elijah Blades and talks about a potential visit.

2. “With Keith Williams as intense mentor, Reilly and Westerkamp gun for NFL” (Lincoln Journal Star)

Thanks to a healthy dose of Savage Professionalism, Brandon Reilly and Jordan Westerkamp are doing everything in their power to make sure NFL teams see that their former position coach knows his stuff.

3. “Nebraska? Iowa? Kurt Warner’s son, Kade, could be a chip off the old Cinderella, no matter where he lands” (Land of 10)

The Nebraska football team appears to be the place of legacy as a Gebbia, Johnson, Miles and now maybe a Warner will play for Mike Riley with the son of Kurt Warner looking at the Big Red.

4. “No more Mr. Nice Guy for Nebraska’s Mike Riley” (ESPN.com)

While Mike Riley has a reputation for being one of the nicest guys in coaching, he’s taking a new approach now that he’s got nearly unlimited resources at his disposal.

5. “Huskers looking to neighboring Missouri to stock next recruiting class” (Omaha World-Herald)

The Show Me State is brimming with quality talent this cycle, so don’t be surprised if the Big Red plucks some big-time recruits within the 500-mile radius.

6. “Former Husker defensive coordinator John Papuchis named North Carolina DC after Gene Chizik steps down” (Omaha World-Herald)

A former Big Red defensive coordinator is moving back up in the world as John Papuchis fills the vacacy left by Gene Chizik’s departure to spend more time with his family.

7. “Crete native Lyle Sittler helped coach Bob Devaney turn Nebraska into a winner” (Omaha World-Herald)

A blast from the past, two-way contributor Lyle Sittler passed on this past week at the age of 74, but left his mark on Nebraska football as much as anyone.

8. “Nebraska hopes to go 2 for 2 with quarterback targets Tanner McKee, Colson Yankoff” (Omaha World-Herald)

Danny Langsdorf is hoping to have his best year as a quarterback recruiter for the Big Red by bringing in a standard signal-caller for the cycle in Yankoff and one that will return from a mission in 2020.

9. “5 Newcomers for the Nebraska Cornhuskers to Watch in 2017” (Athlon Sports)

With all of the newbies coming in to wear the cream shell with a scarlet “N” for the first time, Athlon picks these five to stand out.

10. “From Bob Diaco’s influence to emphasis on 500-mile radius, 10 storylines for Nebraska’s 2018 recruiting class” (Omaha World-Herald)

From class size to location, these ten storylines help draw up one perspective of how to look at the Huskers’ 2018 recruiting cycle.

Husker Corner Round Up:

Football:

Big Spring Ahead for Five That Enrolled Early?

Six Cornhuskers Who Could Break Out

Former Blackshirt Trevor Roach Retires

Nebraska Football Spring Camp 2017: Previewing the Quarterbacks

Bob Elliott Another Improvement to Coaching Staff

Recruiting:

Five Needs to Address in the 2018 Class

Projecting 2017 Post-Signing Day Depth Chart

Basketball:

How to Trap a Wisconsin Badger

2015 Football Invades Big Red Roundball

Stat of the Week:

While playing at Nebraska, Trevor Roach accumulated 75 tackles (35 solo), 10 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and forced a fumble.

More from Husker Corner

This article originally appeared on