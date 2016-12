The 10th annual Go Red For Women luncheon and fashion show at Baywood Greens in Long Neck raised $28,000 to support the American Heart Association of Southern Delaware. The event was attended by a sold out crowd of 200 people, and the keynote speaker was surgeon Christopher Genco, Chief of the Cardiothoracic Surgery Program at Beebe. The Go Red For Women initiative was started in 2004 to raise awareness and help prevent heart disease