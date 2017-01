A Gold Alert has been issued for a missing Felton woman. Delaware State Police say 42 year old Samantha Kornrumpf was last seen at her home around 1:30 Monday morning. Troopers have not been able to contact her to check on her welfare and there is concern for her safety. Kornrumpf is 5’ 10” and 150 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes. If you know where she is – contact Crime Stoppers