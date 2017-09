A Gold Alert has been issued for 38 year old Janna Ruiz of Lewes. She is 5’ 8” and 165 pounds with brown hair and green eyes and was last seen around 2:30 Saturday afternoon on Elmwood Avenue West, however police have not been able to contact here to check on her welfare and there is concern for her safety. If you have information on her whereabouts – contact Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.