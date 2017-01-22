UPDATED: GOLD ALERT CANCELLED: For Missing New Castle Man

UPDATED Sunday 9:57am – Delaware State Police have cancelled the Gold Alert for William Saxon. He has been located in good condition.

============================

A Gold Alert has been issued for a missing New Castle man. Delaware State Police say 45 year old William Saxon was last seen Friday night just after 9pm in the area of Memorial Drive. Saxon is white, 5’ 6” and 180 pounds with short brown hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing bright orange sneakers, black jeans and a gray pea coat. If you know where he is – contact Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.