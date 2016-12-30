GOLD ALERT for Missing New Castle Man

A Gold Alert has been issued for a New Castle man who ran from the Meadowwood Hospital just after 1 Friday afternoon. Delaware State Police say 24 year old Elliot Evans was a patient at the hospital, but they have not been able to make contact with him and they are concerned for his welfare. Evans is black, 5’ 7” and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and was seen wearing a black North Face winter jacket and black boots. He’s known to frequent the Beaverbrook Shopping Center. If you have information – contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.