A gold alert has been issued for a missing Harrington man. 26-year-old Ronald McBroom was last seen in the area of Abbotts Pond Road and Shawnee Roads around 1:30 Tuesday morning. Police have been unsuccessful in contacting McBroom to this point. McBroom is a white man, 5’07” tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Any information on his whereabouts should be sent to the Milford Police or Crime Stoppers.