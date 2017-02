A Gold Alert has been issued for a missing Dover man. Delaware State Police say 28 year old Dustin Gondeck was last seen Saturday night around 8:30 walking towards the Camden Rite Aid, but police have not been able to contact him to check on his welfare. He is 5’ 10” and 170 pounds with brown hair and eyes and facial and neck tattoos. If you have information on Gondeck’s whereabouts – contact Crime Stoppers.