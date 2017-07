The Delaware State Police are issuing a Gold Alert for 29 year old William Puffenbarger who was last seen in the Milford area. He is white, 5’ 11” tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Troopers have been unable to make contact with Puffenbarger to check on his welfare and attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful. There is a real concern for his safety and welfare. If you know where he is – contact Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333