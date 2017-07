Gold finished higher on Monday, recouping part of the hefty losses at the end of last week, which pushed prices to their lowest level in about four months. August gold rose $3.50, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,213.20 an ounce. It finished with a 1.1% loss on Friday to $1,209.70–the lowest since March 15, as a solid U.S. jobs report backed expectations for higher U.S. interest rates this year.

