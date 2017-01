Gold futures climbed Monday to end at their highest level in almost six weeks. Uncertainty surrounding the pace of the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate increases contributed to the weakness in the U.S. dollar, providing support for gold, which is traded in the greenback. February gold tacked on $11.50, or about 1%, to settle at $1,184.90 an ounce. That was the highest finish since Nov. 29, according to FactSet data.

