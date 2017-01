Gold futures pared much of their earlier gains on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar strengthened, but uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve’s pace of interest-rate hikes and President-elect Donald Trump’s press conference helped lift the metal to a six-week settlement high. February gold tacked on 60 cents, or less than 0.1%, to settle at $1,185.50 an ounce.

