Gold futures rallied Thursday to finish at the highest level since late-November, finding support from a weaker U.S. dollar and uncertainty surrounding the pace of the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate increases. February gold tacked on $16, or 1.4%, to settle at $1,181.30 an ounce. That was the highest finish since Nov. 29, according to FactSet data.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.