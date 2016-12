Gold futures rose for a third straight session to settle at two-week highs Wednesday. The February contract was up up $2.00, or 0.2%, to $1,141 an ounce. Gold is attempting to snap a streak of seven weekly declines. The ICE Dollar Index , which typically moves inversely to gold but broke from that relationship Wednesday, was up 0.4% at 103.43.

