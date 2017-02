Gold futures rose for a fifth straight session Wednesday to score their highest finish in almost 13 weeks. Uncertainty over President Donald Trump’s political agenda helped fuel safe-haven demand for the precious metal. April gold rose $3.40, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,239.50 an ounce. That was the highest finish for a most-active contract since Nov. 10, according to FactSet data.

