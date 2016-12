Gold miner exchange traded funds surged Thursday as precious metals prices climbed for the fourth session in a row on a weakening U.S. dollar. On Thursday, the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEArca: GDX) rose 6.5% and the VanEck Vectors Gold Junior Miners ETF (NYSEArca: GDXJ) gained 7.6% as the SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEArca: GLD)…Click to read more at ETFtrends.com.

Continue Reading Below