Gold Miners ETF Rises As Futures Looks At Highest Settlement In 3 Months

A popular way to bet on gold miners was trading about 1.5% higher on Monday. The advance in the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comes as gold futures are on track to hit their highest level in nearly three months, according to FactSet data. Gold futures [s:GCJ7] were up $10.40, or 0.9%, at $1,231.10 an ounce on Monday and was looking at their best settlement since Nov. 10. Although the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average have been mostly rising in the wake of President Donald Trump’s early tenure, gold has been gaining ground after since mid November, amid concerns about the health of the European economy, a pick up in inflation and political anxiety about U.S. trade and immigration policies under the new administration.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.