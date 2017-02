Gold futures pared their losses shortly before the settlement on Friday, finding some support as the U.S. dollar lost ground. The greenback fell against the Japanese yen , in particular, as U.S. President Donald Trump held a press conference with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. April gold fell 90 cents, or less than 0.1%, to settle at $1,235.90 an ounce after trading as low as $1,222.60. For the week, prices tacked on roughly 1.2%.

