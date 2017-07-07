Gold Prices Down a Fifth Week In a Row; Silver Drops To Lowest In Over a Year

Gold prices fell Friday to finish at their lowest level since March as upbeat monthly data on U.S. jobs supported expectations for at least one more interest-rate hike from the Federal Reserve this year. August gold dropped $13.60, or 1.1%, to settle at $1,209.70 an ounce. Prices fell about 2.6% for the week. Sister metal silver took a much larger dive, with the September contract losing 55.8 cents, or 3.5%, to $15.425 an ounce–the lowest finish in more than a year.

