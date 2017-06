Gold prices settled with a loss Thursday, pulling back after posting gains in each of the last two sessions. The rise in yields on U.S. Treasurys dulled some investment demand for the metal, but weakness in the dollar helped to limit losses for gold. August gold fell $3.30, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,245.80 an ounce.

