Gold prices settled with a loss Friday, pressured by gains in global bond yields which dulled investment demand for the metal. Prices, however, scored a gain of roughly 7.9% for the first half of the year, buoyed in part by overall weakness in the U.S. dollar year to date. August gold fell $3.50, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,242.30 an ounce for the session. It lost about 1.1% for the week, and was down around 2.6% for the month.

