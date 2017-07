Gold prices dropped Monday to end July’s first trading session at their lowest level in nearly two months. Earlier gains in the U.S. dollar, as well as strength among most U.S. equities, eased investment demand for the precious metal. August gold fell $23.10, or 1.9%, to settle at $1,219.20 an ounce. That was the lowest finish for a most-active contract since May 10, according to FactSet data.

