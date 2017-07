Gold prices climbed Thursday for a second-straight session, finding support from a retreat in the U.S. dollar and weakness in equities. August gold rose $1.60, or 0.1%, to settle at $1,223.30 an ounce. Prices had climbed 0.2% Wednesday, recouping part of a three-session decline that brought prices to their lowest level since May on Monday, before the Independence Day holiday.

