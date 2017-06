Gold prices settled higher Wednesday for the first time in three sessions, finding support as the U.S. dollar weakened. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker on Wednesday said he advocated a “pause” on rate hikes while the central bank starts to pare its balance sheet. Prices had ended Tuesday at a five-week low. August gold rose $2.30, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,245.80 an ounce.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.