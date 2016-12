Gold prices settled lower Thursday for a third consecutive session as the dollar stabilized near multiyear highs. Gold for February delivery settled down $2.50, or 0.2%, at $1,130.70 an ounce, as the U.S. Dollar index hovered around 103, near its highest levels since December 2002. Silver for March delivery settled down 10.8 cents, or 0.7%, at $15.87 an ounce.

