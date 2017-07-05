Gold Settles Lower, Then Seesaws After Fed Meeting Minutes

Gold prices settled higher Wednesday, finding investor interest in the wake of some downbeat U.S. economic data and North Korea’s ballistic missile test. Following minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s June meeting, which came after the settlement, prices seesawed between minor losses and gains. August gold fell $2.50, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,221.70 an ounce. It topped $1,223 in electronic trading immediately after the Fed minutes, then pulled back under $1,221.

