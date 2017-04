Gold prices shook off earlier losses Tuesday to finish higher for a fifth straight session. Prices got a boost as the ICE U.S. Dollar Index traded near the session’s low, providing support for the yellow metal, which is traded in the greenback. Political uncertainty in France and the U.K. and declines in U.S. equities also contributed to gold’s gains. June gold rose $2.20, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,294.10 an ounce.

