Gold futures fell Friday but snapped what had been the longest weekly losing streak in more than 12 years with a 1.5% weekly gain. Gold logged a some 9% gain for all of 2016, owed to its early-year move. Gold is off more than 15% from its 2016 best, which was the settle high of $1,364.90 hit July 6.

