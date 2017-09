As gold prices pullback with market uncertainty abating, bullion prices and related miner sector have been losing their luster. Nevertheless, traders have capitalized on the weakness through inverse exchange traded funds. Comex gold futures have weakened from their $1,351 per ounce highs in early September and now trad around $1,298 per ounce. The VanEck Vectors […]Click to read more at ETFtrends.com.

Continue Reading Below