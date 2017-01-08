Golden Globes 2017: So hot or so not?
Who shined on the Golden Globes red carpet?
Emily Ratajkowski: So Not
Emily Ratajkowski turned up at the Golden Globes with a shiny, bedazzled, low-cut yellow dress that had a bit too much going on.
(Reuters)
Stallone sisters: So Hot
Miss Golden Globe trio, Sistine Stallone, Scarlet Stallone and Sophia Stallone looked stunning in all black.
(AP )
Giuliana Rancic: So Hot
E! News host Giuliana Rancic got it right with her floral gown.
(AP)
Jill Soloway: So Not
The “Transparent” creator may have a hit show, but her outfit is a big miss.
(AP)
Kristin Cavallari: So Hot
Kristin Cavallari’s sparkling dress has enough glam to make a statement.
(AP)
Lily Collins: So Hot
Lily Collins’ dress is a lot to take in, but we can’t help but like pink lace paired with a bold open back.
(AP)
Olivia Culpo: So Hot
There are a lot of reasons why it’s hard to love Olivia’s over-the-top dress, but the sexy cut and eye-catching textile make it a winner.
(AP)
