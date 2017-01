Golden Globes 2017: So hot or so not?

Who shined on the Golden Globes red carpet?

Emily Ratajkowski: So Not Emily Ratajkowski turned up at the Golden Globes with a shiny, bedazzled, low-cut yellow dress that had a bit too much going on. (Reuters) emily-ratajkowski:-so-not

Stallone sisters: So Hot Miss Golden Globe trio, Sistine Stallone, Scarlet Stallone and Sophia Stallone looked stunning in all black. (AP ) stallone-sisters:-so-hot

Giuliana Rancic: So Hot E! News host Giuliana Rancic got it right with her floral gown. (AP) giuliana-rancic:-so-hot

Jill Soloway: So Not The “Transparent” creator may have a hit show, but her outfit is a big miss. (AP) jill-soloway:-so-not

Kristin Cavallari: So Hot Kristin Cavallari’s sparkling dress has enough glam to make a statement. (AP) kristin-cavallari:-so-hot

Lily Collins: So Hot Lily Collins’ dress is a lot to take in, but we can’t help but like pink lace paired with a bold open back. (AP) lily-collins:-so-hot