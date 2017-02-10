Golden State Warriors: Charles Barkley lists Stephen Curry as 7th best player in NBA

NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley listed Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry as the seventh best player in the NBA on Thursday night.

Every episode of Inside the NBA tends to go off the rails and that’s the beauty of the show. Once Charles Barkley starts talking Golden State Warriors, then you never know where the conversation is going to go. He’s made it known for a while that he isn’t a fan of the style of the team or much of anything about them.

That’s why it should come as no surprise that he doesn’t have Stephen Curry as one of the top three players in the NBA. With each of the analysts giving a top-25 list for the best players in the league, Barkley revealed selections No. 6 – No. 10 on Thursday night’s edition of the program.

As Barkley rolled out the latest edition of his list, all Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith could do was shake their heads. Barkley had Curry as only the No. 7 player in the league. He even had Klay Thompson at No. 6 ahead of Curry. Barkley tried to justify his opinion by talking about his rankings of being of overall players.

Smith pressed Barkley and asked the Hall of Famer if he would start a team with Thompson over Curry and that’s when he realized he was probably wrong. Still, it’s another moment where Barkley probably didn’t share his best opinion in regards to the Warriors.

This is no slight to Thompson, as he’s one of the best in the league, but almost everyone would have Curry right up there for the best overall discussion because of what he’s been able to do. Barkley’s made some odd choices with his list and only has Kyrie Irving all the way down at the No. 25 spot on the list.

So yes, Barkley’s talking about the Warriors again and while he’s warranted his opinion, it’s not exactly his best one. We will just have to see how Curry and any of the other Warriors respond to this list.

