A sharp rise in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. , and Chevron Corp. on Monday were combining to contribute more than 75 points to the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s nearly 200-point rise. Goldman’s shares alone, up 3% on the session, were adding more than 40 points to the price-weighted Dow , which helped the index set a fresh intraday record of 21,562.75. The bullish action came as Wall Street kicked off trading in July, also marking the start of the quarter and first half. The S&P 500 index , meanwhile, was up 0.6% at 2,427, but the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index lagged behind its equity-benchmark peers, off 0.1% at 6,133.

