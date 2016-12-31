Golf in 2017: Five things that would be cool to see in the new year

2016 brought us many exciting moments in golf on and off the tours. But here are five things that would cool to see in 2017 and beyond. Some things will happen, and others are just ideas, but whatever the case, golf will be awesome once again.

Golf in 2016 was one to remember, and for numerous reasons. We witnessed four first-time winners at the majors among other things.

First, we saw Jordan Spieth become so close to defending his title at the Masters, but it was Danny Willett who would come out victorious for his first major. Next, one of the most infamous major droughts was broken, when Dustin Johnson won his first major at the U.S. Open at Oakmont.

It didn’t come without controversy however as the USGA penalized Johnson because they believed his ball moved on the green. Johnson would still go on to win the major.

Then, we came to one of the greatest duels in history of professional golf, the Open Championship at Royal Troon. Here, we saw two veterans in Phil Mickelson and Henrik Stenson duking it out for the bright and shiny Claret Jug, Mickelson looking for his sixth major, while Stenson was looking for his first.

Both of these warriors got birdie after birdie and eventually pulled away from the field. That was the moment when we realized that one of greatest head-to-head showdowns was upon us.

In the end, it was Stenson breaking through, and finally getting his first major title. Perhaps he may have even punched his ticket into the Hall of Fame with 19 worldwide wins and a major to his credit.

Finally, the PGA Championship highlighted a classic charge from defending champion Jason Day, who hit one of the most memorable eagle putts in the major’s history on the final hole. However, Jimmy Walker, one of golf’s most underrated players, a guy who fans were questioning if he’d ever break through, did just that, and won his first major.

Miraculously, he won it while being ranked in the 50s in strokes gained (putting) after being top-five the last couple of seasons. This was due to clutch recovery skills on his part and timely putting.

Among other events, the Ryder Cup was a dandy, where team USA finally won its first title since 2008 (!) making captain Davis Love III, an American golf hero. Another U.S. team shined in the Olympic Games in Rio, where Matt Kuchar shredded the course to earn a bronze medal. Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson did much of the same to earn the silver and gold medals respectively.

With all of these amazing things that have happened in golf in 2016, what are some of ways the sport can improve in 2017 both on and off tour? There are several ways to do this, and thanks to golf’s rich depth and versatility, the door can be wide open for opportunity.

Promoting Long Drive More in the World of Golf

I don’t really believe in the term, “gimmick” like many folks will say about a sport adding something new into their world. Some people may find the World Long Drive Championship as being one of these so-called gimmicks.

Well, I believe promoting Long Drive is one of the things that can be of interest to a younger audience. Sure, it may be a subset of the broader sport, but it still involves swinging at a golf ball with a driver, only, things are a little more electrifying.

This idea popped into my head, as I watched glimpses of the re-airing of the World Long Drive Championship on Golf Channel the day after Christmas.

If the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, etc can have more long drive competitions during tournaments, it could draw well during the usually quiet practice rounds. I personally think it would be especially fun on the Web.com Tour, where we would get a chance to see the next great bomber off the tee, via the PGA Tour’s proving grounds.

Because let’s face it, every sport has its ‘sexy’ moment. In basketball, it’s a ferocious slam dunk or a killer crossover. Baseball, it’s undoubtedly the home run and in football, it’s a long touchdown pass or run.

But in golf? It’s got to be the long drive. Yes, sticking a pin from well over 100 hundred is a drooling moment for us who admire pure skill.

But, hitting the ball far as humanly possible is arguably the most highly demanded aspect of golf that people want to learn how to do. You have a massive fairway, and a flag that’s between 400 and 500 yards so the door is wide open for you to show off your stuff.

And I think some of us quietly enjoy showing off our skills. Some of us are much more expressive about them.

So, promoting long drive contests in professional golf is a great way to draw more fans, without ruining the tournament. The PGA Championship has done so well with this little competition, and I think other events can learn from that, and have one of their own or something similar, to add to non-tournament rounds.

More emphasis on the joys of team golf, don’t sleep on it

Golf is an individual sport and I think it should always be this way. Otherwise, we can’t experience amazing battles such as Stenson vs. Mickelson at The Open. There is nothing better than the pressure you feel of having to beat the world by yourself (caddie helps you, but you’re swinging the sticks).

However, I do feel that there should be more emphasis put on team play. As sports fans, we love rooting for teams, and it’s extremely marketable. Sometimes it’s hard to be a huge fan of one individual player.

Music is certainly an exception, as there are millions of fans of solo performers. But music doesn’t have the ‘ra-ra’ nature that sports does and people absolutely adore their teams and the colors associated with them.

Fans feel like they are truly a part of something when they have a team to root for. It can be difficult at times when it’s just individuals.

The only true rooting interest, is the brand that your favorite player represents. That, in some ways is a team, but not the team that you or I are thinking of.

Certainly, seeing your favorite club swinger rocking a Titleist or Bridgestone may make you be a fan of that brand, but that’s simply marketing. The Ryder Cup is an excellent example of why people adore team play.

Seas of American and European fans proudly wear their colors to show love for their respective squads. Very similarly to how somebody may root for their alma-mater during a college football or basketball game.

The Zurich Classic is receiving more attention than it has ever gotten, thanks to it becoming a team event which will start in 2017. It’s remarkable that the event has gotten such a boost in attention, simply because it’s a team event now.

What’s even more amazing is the fact that it will be in April, the same month as the Masters, yet still, the Zurich Classic has golfers and fans excited.

Now fans can have a team to root for. Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson will be teammates in the event, and that alone is a draw. Jason Day and Rickie Fowler also plan on being partners.

Beyond the fun idea that Zurich put out, I would almost consider having a team golf league, but clearly that wouldn’t work for one big reason: Professional golf is flooded with tours, and it would be a bit of a mess to throw a whole other league into the hat of pro golf.

Certainly it would be cool. To have a golf team in places like Chicago, L.A. and New York that fans can grasp onto would be pretty interesting and exciting.

However, since this idea probably wouldn’t work, it would be nice to add another unique team event to the pros. Similar to the Ryder Cup and President’s Cup, but instead of team USA vs team Europe/International, there could be some real team names. It could also be a stableford format, which would be welcoming for those who are used to traditional scoring in sports.

Not sure what the name of the two teams would be, but it would add a fresh new spin to team golf, while bringing those classic elements that you love about team sports. Plus, it’s marketable, and people could be seen rocking one of team logos on their hats or shirts.

As you’re reading this, you’re probably think this sounds ridiculous, but it would be a once a year type of event, so you don’t have to worry about it being shoved down your throat.

Growing the coverage of collegiate golf, exposing it to more sports fans

There aren’t too many things more exciting than college sports. The incredible, otherworldly plays, the buzzer beaters in the NCAA basketball tournament, and amazing stadiums filled with excited college students and alumni.

This goes back to growing team golf a bit. Not a fan of another new team format in professional golf? Then why not watch/follow some collegiate golf action?

The cool thing about college golf is that it’s team golf almost all of the time, and there a ton of teams to cheer for. Maybe you want to root for your alma mater, or perhaps your local college.

There’s also a terrific source for all of your college golf needs. GolfStat.com has a ton of team stats, and individual numbers for the top NCAA schools in the country, all the way to the top NJCAA (National Junior College Athletic Association) teams in the land (go College of DuPage Chaps).

Another great thing that college golf has going for it is, Golf Channel’s coverage of it. To be on TV means these kids will play their very best and I hope that the coverage continues to spread wider over time.

Because, as college sports fans, we’re already attached to our schools through sports such as football and basketball. We can take that same passion, and apply it to golf.

Since college golf wasn’t getting too much coverage until now, it was harder to follow. But, with growing TV coverage, and a place like GolfStat presenting us with detailed stats, college golf is on the rise, and next thing you know, people will have their schools featured on their next pack of golf balls.

Trust me, I should know (see tweet for more information). Illinois Media School, class of 2013.

Designing shorter courses, convincing others that short is better

I have beat this topic down like a drum. So much so, that I think the drum now has a big hole in it from getting hit so many times (new drum as a late Christmas gift? Just for beating of course).

For some strange reason, some of us tend to think that 18 holes is the absolute only way to play and anything else seems unacceptable. That is completely wrong and is honestly one of the biggest head scratchers in all of golf.

I would like to kindly challenge those of you who believe 18 is the only way. Let me pose a question to thee.

How many times in a year, do you get a chance to play 18 holes? If you get a ton of rounds in, it’s either, you have a lot of time on your hands, or you have money to blow.

Our brains function funnily at times. More than likely, the guy who plays 20 to 30 rounds a year, assumes the average man can also do this.

As I may have mentioned in an article or two in the past, if it has nothing to do with us personally, then we simply don’t care, at least not enough. It’s not our fault, it just happens that way a lot.

In regards to this topic, it’s an attitude of “if I can play 30 rounds a year, then so can you”. Some people need to realize however, that a lot of people don’t have the time or money to play all of those rounds.

Heck, the ones saying 18 is the only way, may also not get that many rounds in a season. Which is why I asked the question; how many 18 hole rounds do you get in per year?

That’s where shorter courses come in. Nine holers, par-3 courses, you name it, they all bring fun and challenging designs to whet our golf appetite.

Furthermore, you don’t have to worry about walking off the 18th green, feeling exhausted. Playing nine holes is a great way to get a ton of quality golf in, while still getting a very solid amount of exercise.

The Masters, arguably the world’s most famous golf tournament, features an annual par-3 contest as we all know and love. What better place to have a par-3 tournament than at Augusta National?

But, it would be great if we saw more truly competitive tournaments on short courses. The Masters par-3 event is during practice rounds and is fairly popular.

So imagine if short tracks could be used for more competitive situations on TV? The tube is quite a manipulator, so if people watch professional golf on a par-3 course that’s for a shiny trophy in the end, it may fuel a passion within fans to start playing these courses more.

Plus, the golf would be really exciting and heart thumping. In a normal 18 hole round, you’ll experience your ups and downs, but on par-5s and par-4s, you’ll have more opportunities to score. When you’re looking at a layout with nothing but par-3s, this puts the pressure on the player to try to nail as many greens as possible.

Although they’re shorter, they very well could be the hardest holes in golf. You have one shot, if you miss, you’re probably dead.

This type of pressure would make the competition quite exhilarating for the players and the fans watching at home. Next thing you know, you’re grabbing your favorite irons and hitting a shorty.

Same applies for a regulation nine holes. What makes playing a normal nine great, is the fact that you’ll get the opportunity to use different shots in your bag, while carrying less sticks.

Besides, as I may have mentioned before, 18 holes wasn’t always the typical way to play golf. Golf started in the streets, and then when St. Andrews was discovered , it became a 10 hole track, eventually working its way into the 18 hole design we know today.

So, a good New Year’s resolution would be for us to play more short courses. We’ll feel good, enjoy a nice round at a nice course and save money and time.

Because although 18 holes are nice, don’t you want to play more often? You play shorter courses, you’ll probably be able to do so.

The first ever Major Series of Putting should be a hit with golf fans

Last month, I had the chance to do a little Q&A with the Head of Marketing for the Major Series of Putting, Mathieu Depatie to discuss the fun new tournament. The Major Series of Putting is exactly what the title implies; a big putting tournament where participants have a chance to win some big bucks.

The event will take place in Las Vegas, one of America’s finest golf destinations, inside a cool little arena that will have lights. If this tourney doesn’t begin to grow in popularity over time, then I will be absolutely stunned.

Under the lights, in a stadium, on a putting course designed by Jack Nicklaus and his design crew, plus, anyone can participate. Oh, did I mention the tourney is supposed to be televised as well?

In the first slide, I talked about the popularity of the long drive, and how more power competitions could be televised or heard on radio. Well, now, the simplest, yet probably the hardest aspect of golf has a massive tournament of its own.

What makes putting so great, is that it’s the one thing I feel any of us can do, even if it can be very challenging. We can all grab a flat stick and try our hand at one of sports’ most interesting movements.

It’s also something you can easily practice at home, at a hotel room, or even at work (when the boss isn’t looking, but maybe he or she will join you). The Major Series of Putting takes it to a whole new level, and I feel that it is something that everyone can enjoy, whether as a fan or participant.

There are a ton of terrific putting courses out there just waiting to be played on. Some of the most famous include Thisle Dhu at Pinehurst, the Himilayas which is located right on the Old Course at St. Andrews, and the PunchBowl, a newer putting track over at Bandon Dunes.

Putting is the one aspect of golf that anyone can get into. The fact that there is a big tournament dedicated to this beautiful part of golf is cool and refreshing.

If the first tourney is a success then you can expect more interest as time goes. Being in Las Vegas definitely helps as well, with many folks looking for things to do and events to attend.

Not to mention, Vegas a great golf city, with tracks like the Wynn, Shadow Creek and Piaute in its arsenal of golf treasures. With the combination of all of these things, it seems like this event can only continue to grow and it will be fun to follow this one in March.

You can visit MSOP.com to get more info on how you can get involved.

Well, there you have it. Some ways to build more interest in golf in 2017 and beyond. I hope you had a very Merry Christmas and have a wonderful New Year.

More from Pro Golf Now

This article originally appeared on