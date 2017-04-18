Good and Bad Surprises from the Start of 2017 | NASCAR RACE HUB

Joey Logano, Regan Smith, Drew Blickensderfer and Andy Petree join ‘NASCAR Race Hub’ to analyze the good and bad surprises from start of the 2017 season.

