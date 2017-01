The iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEArca: HYG) and the SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEArca: JNK), the two largest high-yield corporate bond exchange traded funds, and rival junk bond ETFs are likely to be heavily scrutinized this year as investors mull the possibility of multiple interest rate hikes from the…Click to read more at ETFtrends.com.

Continue Reading Below